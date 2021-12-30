Gridlock, Long Wait Times at Fairfax County Schools COVID Test Site

A Fairfax County Public Schools COVID-19 testing site was slammed Thursday as teachers and students rushed to get tested before returning to the classroom on Monday.

The Gatehouse Administration Center testing site on Gatehouse Road in Falls Church, Virginia, opened to teachers and staff at 9 a.m. and began testing students at noon.

At one point, the line of cars backed up all the way onto Gallows Road and then down the ramp onto Route 50. Some people waited about an hour-and-a-half to get tested.

One teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was ready to get back to work, but apprehensive amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Feeling a little iffy just knowing that, you know, there might be some students and families who might be experiencing some family members who are currently sick and who might be dealing with that right now."

Another teacher who spoke to News4 anonymously said that she tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve. She said when she called human resources to report her case, an employee told her they've had many teachers and staff test positive.

When News4 asked Fairfax County Public Schools if schools might be short staffed next week, a spokesperson said FCPS plans to open every school, but will rely heavily on substitute teachers.

The Gatehouse testing site will be open again on Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for students. The school system said the site was for symptomatic students and staff, but it's unclear if everyone in line on Thursday was symptomatic.