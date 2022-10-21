Greenwashing Be Gone: Tips for Choosing Environmentally Friendly Cleaning Products

Some cleaning products marketed as "green" or "natural" might not be as great as they seem, and experts say the same goes for products labeled with buzzwords like "plant-based," "non-toxic" and "eco-friendly."

“These are really just marketing terms to make a product seem more appealing. It's sometimes called 'greenwashing' – a gimmick meant to attract consumers who prefer to buy products from environmentally conscious brands,” Consumer Reports' Althea Chang-Cook said.

While an eco-friendly product might use less plastic in its packaging, that doesn't mean the product itself is free from harmful chemicals.

“Another important thing to know is that just because a product is 'natural' or 'plant-based' doesn’t mean it is safe. It could even be toxic. That’s something you’ll want to be aware of, especially if you have kids around," Chang-Cook said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tips for Choosing Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Consumer Reports recommends to start by thinking about what aspects of the cleaning products are most important, whether that's cleaners made from plants or ones made from biodegradable materials.

Then, look for a seal of approval from independent, third-party organizations that evaluate the company's claims.

The UL ECOLOGO label signifies a product has a lower environmental impact than other similar products. The organization considers factors like a manufacturer's energy consumption, water usage and waste.

In order to be EWG VERIFIED, products can't include certain ingredients identified to be potentially harmful to human and environmental health.

The same is true for the Safer Choice logo. To get that seal, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also considers to what extent a product's packaging is sourced, made and transported using renewable energy. Consumers can also search the Safer Choice website to see if their favorite products are approved.

Another easy way to help the environment when cleaning is to use less of the products. Often, a drop of dish soap or a smaller scoop of detergent will do the job just as well.