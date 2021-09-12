rock creek park

Green Water in Rock Creek Park Raises Concerns

By NBC Washington Staff

green water broad branch
NBC Washington

Green water spotted in D.C.'s Rock Creek Park on Sunday raised some concerns — but officials say it was only a test. 

News4 photos show a green tinge to the water of Broad Branch, which parallels Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. and drains into Rock Creek. Some areas of deeper green could be seen in the photos taken Sunday afternoon. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Here's another look at the green tint to Broad Branch on Sept. 12, 2021. (Credit: NBC Washington)

A few Twitter users posted photos showing even brighter, electric green water

“Looks like the Hulk was in the area,” one Twitter user said

DC Fire and EMS responded to Broad Branch on Sunday morning because of calls from concerned citizens. 

News4 contacted DC Water and learned the green tint was the result of a dye test that water officials conducted Saturday along nearby Military Road NW. 

sinkhole Aug 23

Pipe Leak Closes 3rd Street Tunnel, Causes ‘Significant Gridlock': Authorities

sinkhole Aug 11

Car Submerged in Maryland Sinkhole After Man Drove In: Officials

The dye is harmless, a representative for the utility said. It wasn’t immediately clear why the test was conducted or what the results indicated. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

rock creek parkDC WaterBroad Branch
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us