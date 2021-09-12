Green Water in Rock Creek Park Raises Concerns

Green water spotted in D.C.'s Rock Creek Park on Sunday raised some concerns — but officials say it was only a test.

News4 photos show a green tinge to the water of Broad Branch, which parallels Broad Branch Road in Northwest D.C. and drains into Rock Creek. Some areas of deeper green could be seen in the photos taken Sunday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A few Twitter users posted photos showing even brighter, electric green water.

“Looks like the Hulk was in the area,” one Twitter user said.

DC Fire and EMS responded to Broad Branch on Sunday morning because of calls from concerned citizens.

News4 contacted DC Water and learned the green tint was the result of a dye test that water officials conducted Saturday along nearby Military Road NW.

The dye is harmless, a representative for the utility said. It wasn’t immediately clear why the test was conducted or what the results indicated.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.