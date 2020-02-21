Grant Will Help Virginia Test Schools for Lead in Water

Local
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it was awarding Virginia over $700,000 in grant funding to assist with identifying sources of lead in drinking water in schools and child care facilities.

The $737,000 will go to the Department of Health, which will use it to support voluntary testing programs.

Lead in drinking water has been linked to developmental delays in children and can damage the brain, red blood cells and kidneys. It is most often caused by lead service lines — pipes connecting a home to a water main — or lead fixtures in a home or school.

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is a priority for EPA,” said Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This funding will support Virginia’s efforts to detect and reduce lead in drinking water, thereby protecting children’s health at schools and elsewhere.”

