Grandmother Mourns 18-Year-Old Chased, Killed on 14th Street NW

D.C. police are searching for the gunmen who chased down and killed an 18-year-old man on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. on Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured the frightening scene, and now a heartbroken grandmother is left to mourn a tragedy she tried so hard to prevent.

The victim was identified as District resident Anthony Arper.

According to Arper's grandmother, who took him in when he was only 3 years old, the young man started to get into trouble in about the 10th grade, and he spent his later years hanging around the wrong crowd.

His heartbroken grandmother feared something like this would happen.

"He made it to the 11th. And then I got him out of D.C. for a year and a half [because of a] behavior problem he was having,” she said. "When he came from Florida, he hit the streets, started hanging out with the same old people.”

Arper’s story is perhaps more common than many might think.

"Lot of support he had, he just got on the wrong road with the wrong people," his grandmother said. "He took a nap in here about three or four hours. Then he decided to get dressed and came downstairs at 12 o'clock that night… He told me he wasn't coming back.”

And Arper would not. Surveillance video shows him walking on the 3700 block of 14th Street NW in Columbia Heights shortly after he left his home.

Then, two men dressed in dark clothing chase him, and shots are fired.

"[It was the] next morning I guess about 12:30 or something when I got a knock on the door, and I said, that must be Anthony. So when I opened the door, two detectives were standing there,” his grandmother said. "It was very sad, it was very said. But he wasn't listening, and I was... not really surprised because he wasn't listening to nobody."

The victim was just a few credits shy from graduating high school. The homicide marks the 70th in the nation's capital.

Police are still looking for suspects, and a potential motive has not been revealed.