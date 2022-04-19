Grandmother Killed in NE DC Volunteered as Violence Interrupter

A woman killed in Northeast Washington over the weekend was a mother of two and grandmother who worked as a violence interrupter in the District.

Tiffany Wiggins was found shot to death in a car parked behind a McDonald’s on Minnesota Avenue NE in the Benning neighborhood Sunday morning.

“You took someone’s mother; you took someone’s grandmother,” said her friend Sade Wright. “She had a whole life ahead of her, and her mother should not have to bury her.”

Wright described Wiggins as a loving mom of two sons, ages 3 and 20, who cared about the community and her family.

“Tiffany was the life of the party,” Wright said. “She kept everyone laughing. Her time she spent was around her boys and her mom. She adored her mom.”

Wiggins’ brother Darryl survived a shooting two years ago, and their brother Andre was shot to death in 2011. That’s part of the reason Wiggins volunteered as a violence interrupter, going to vigils and comforting families who lost loved ones.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking to see that she was against gun violence, and the same way that she was taken was gun violence,” Wright said.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.