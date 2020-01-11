Grandfather, 80, Dies After Suspected DUI Crash on Christmas Day

A Northern Virginia grandfather has died after he was injured in a Christmas morning crash that also killed his wife.

A sedan with five people inside was stopped at a red light on Route 50 near South Riding Boulevard in Loudoun County when a suspected DUI driver in a pickup truck rear-ended the car, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Rashida Begum, 79, of South Riding, was killed.

Begum's husband, 80-year-old Mohammad R. Malik, died on Thursday from injuries he suffered in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Mohammad Malik had been on life support since the crash.

Martin V. Chavez, 56, was driving the pickup truck that hit the family, authorities say. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Chavez now faces an additional charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Saad Malik was driving the sedan with his grandparents, mother and sister inside at the time of the crash. He says he saw his mother and sister bleeding and then his grandmother, Rashida Begum.

“I see her and I can easily tell that she’s dead,” Malik previously told News4.

Malik said he misses his grandmother’s smile and her cooking.

“I can’t tell her anything because I can feel that she’s not with me,” Malik said.

Malik’s mother and sister are recovering from the crash.

Chavez remains held in the county jail without bond.