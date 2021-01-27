Goya Board of Directors Censures CEO for Comments About Election Fraud

Robert Unanue previously praised then-President Donald Trump at a White House event, saying the country was “truly blessed” to have him leading it

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Goya’s board of directors has reportedly voted to censure CEO Robert Unanue after he made unfounded public claims about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, NBC News reports.

On Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Unanue appeared on Fox Business and said that President Joe Biden’s win was “unverified” and spoke of a coming war.

"I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said on air. “There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they're still coming after the United States, the working class.”

Local

vaccine supply 7 hours ago

Vaccine Supply Shortages in Virginia

Consumer Reports 8 hours ago

Not Driving Much Right Now? Cash in on Your Car

The board’s decision, made Friday and first reported by the New York Post, means that Unanue will no longer be able to speak to the media without first getting permission from the board.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us