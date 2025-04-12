Trump administration

Government files status update in case of wrongfully deported Maryland man

The document says that Abrego Garcia is alive and being held in El Salvador but does not mention any steps to bring him back to the U.S.

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

The government has filed a status update in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a Maryland man who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador — as ordered by Judge Paula Xinis, but it doesn’t say much.

An official with the State Department simply states that Abrego Garcia is alive and being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador.

The document was filed by a senior official with the State Department just after 5 p.m. Saturday and says according to State Department employees, Abrego Garcia is being detained pursuant to the sovereign domestic authority of El Salvador.

There is no mention of the steps being taken to bring him back to the United States, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Judge Paula Xinis said in her order she wanted status updates filed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In a statement to News4, Abrego Garcia’s attorney, Simon Sandoval, said, “Twenty-four more hours and still no answers as to what they’ve done so far, and what they’re planning to do going forward, to carry out the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

In a filing of its own, Abrego Garcia's attorneys are asking the judge to file a new order and have the government explain by Monday morning why it should not be held in contempt.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationMarylandImmigration
