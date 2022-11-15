Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia on Tuesday After UVA Shooting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night.

Flags flying over the state Capitol in Richmond, and "all local, state and federal buildings and grounds" in Virginia will be at half-staff all day long before returning to full staff on Wednesday, the official order stated.

Flags "shall be lowered sunrise on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and remain at half-staff until Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at sunset," the order said.

The order from Youngkin's office went out on Monday evening, in response to the deadly shooting on UVA's campus.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The shooting took place near the Culbreth campus parking garage on Culbreth Road in Charlottesville.

Three football players -- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry -- were killed. Chandler was a second-year student from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Davis was a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and Perry was a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida, Ryan said.

Another two students, who have not been identified to protect their privacy, were wounded in the shooting. Both were hospitalized, with one in critical condition Monday morning and the other in good condition.

The suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., 22, allegedly started shooting aboard a bus full of students who had just returned from a field trip Sunday night after seeing a play in Washington, D.C., officials said.

He was taken into custody Monday morning "without incident" in Henrico County, Virginia, the county's police department said. His arrest came after a 12-hour overnight manhunt, during which students and staff on campus sheltered in place.

It wasn't clear what relationship the suspect had with the victims, UVA Associate Vice President for Safety and Security and Chief of Police Tim Longo said. It is also not yet known what the motive for the shooting might be.

Classes and activities were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, allowing the UVA community to pay tribute to the students killed and to seek help after an unsettling 12-hour period.

Northern Virginia reporter Drew Wilder reports on the mood in the community after a gunman opened fire on five people, killing three.

A vigil was held on Monday night on UVA's campus to honor the five students killed or injured in the shooting. Thousands of students poured onto the lawn, sitting in deafening silence with their classmates to mourn.

Information was provided on UVA's website for those who want to seek help. Students may call Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day. Information about CAPS is available on the Student Health and Wellness website. Faculty and staff can find a similar resource through the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office via the FEAP website.