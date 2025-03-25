Gov. Youngkin endorses making Oak Hill a state park

By any measure, the 1200-acre Oak Hill Estate is a stunning property.

Once home to the United States’ fifth president, James Monroe, it features expansive gardens and views of Bull Run Mountain. Inside, the stately rooms offer a glimpse into Virginia’s rich history. On the sun porch, there are even dinosaur footprints embedded in slate once quarried on the property.

For the last 32 years, Oak Hill has been home to Gayle DeLashmutt and her husband, Tom. The Delashmutt family has been there for seven decades.

The couple wants to see the property remain untouched by development, so they partnered with an organization called the Conservation Fund to try to turn Oak Hill into a state park.

“Our fingers are crossed that Oak Hill remains as beautiful as it has been for the last 200 years,” Gale DeLashmutt said.

The Loudoun County Supervisors have approved $22 million and the Conservation Fund and other groups have secured $24 million more.

But creating a new state park takes legislative approval. The House unanimously backed the plan, but the Senate said no, concerned about long term funding commitments.

“We were dead in the water after the Senate finance committee killed the bill,” said Del. Gearly Higgins of House District 30.

So earlier this month, Higgins invited Gov. Glenn Youngkin to see the place for himself and to ask for his help. And today — in his budget amendments — the Governor endorsed the state park plan.

“Our package of budget amendments includes language to authorize the consideration of establishing Oak Hill… as a state park,” Youngkin said.

Those who envision Oak Hill as a state park are encouraged the plan could now be revived.

“I’ve watched too many things of historic importance go away and once they are gone, they’re gone…” Tom DeLashmutt said. “This is an opportunity, in my view, is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Supporters now have their eyes on April 2 when the General Assembly will reconvene. They are hopeful the Senate will support the Governor’s amendment.