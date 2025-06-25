Gov. Wes Moore announces state hiring freeze, buyouts to close budget shortfall

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a hiring freeze will go into effect July 1 and voluntary buyouts are on the way as the state looks to close a $121 million budget shortfall for the next fiscal year.

In a letter to state employees Tuesday, Moore listed the steps his administration is taking to save money:

Hiring freeze July 1

Voluntary separation program

Eliminate vacant positions

Identify efficiencies and consolidate facilities

In the letter, Moore wrote, “We are committed to engaging with our public sector unions as we work through these difficult decisions. We are moving with care and intentionality to minimize impact on current employees and be transparent throughout the process.”

Hours after the letter went out, a rep for the Moore administration provided more details during a call with reporters. They said they are still working out the specifics, but the buyout program will be very similar to 2011 and 2015 when eligible state employees received severance and benefits.

According to the governor’s office, the hiring freeze will look a lot like the last one in 2020 and it will not include:

The university system

24/7 facilities like hospitals and prisons

Sworn law enforcement

Health and safety fields

Following the announcement, the union representing Maryland public service workers released a statement saying, “Our union has been in close communication with the Governor’s office and agency leaders and will continue to advocate for the resources state employees need to keep essential state services and our state government running.”

Tuesday, Maryland Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said, "This is a textbook example of how Republican fiscal discipline ends up saving the day. In the last legislative session, Senate Republicans called for these exact measures. If Governor Moore had acted then instead of now, we'd be in a stronger position. I guess it’s better late than never —but let's not pretend this was his plan all along."

A rep for the Moore administration says the hiring freeze will likely last for all of fiscal year 2026 and they will release more details in the coming weeks.