Gov. Hogan Names Former Communications Director as New Chief of Staff

Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new chief of staff.

The governor said Tuesday that Amelia Chasse Alcivar will move into the job effective Oct. 26.

Keiffer Mitchell, who has been serving in an acting capacity as chief of staff, will continue in his previous post as the governor's chief legislative officer. He also served as a senior counselor.

Chasse Alcivar was Hogan’s communication’s director from 2018 until last year, when she left to be communications director for the Republican Governors Association. She also served as Hogan’s deputy communications director from 2016 to 2018.

Before joining the Hogan administration, she worked with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the America Rising PAC and Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.

In August, Hogan’s previous chief of staff Roy McGrath resigned after he received a six-figure severance package from a quasi-government agency before he moved to the governor’s office.