Gov. Hogan Issues Executive Order to Test All Residents, Staff of Maryland Nursing Homes

By Matthew Stabley

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is acting to address the COVID-19 clusters in nursing homes across the state.

Hogan issued an executive order requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing homes. Facilities will be prioritized based on outbreaks or risk level.

All nursing homes must have a physician or nurse evaluate residents on a daily basis and must develop surge staffing plans.

The state is creating bridge teams composed of registered nurses and aides that can be deployed to nursing homes to help with care.

Hogan’s order also requires nursing homes to provide regular informational updates to residents, families and staff regarding COVID-19 cases.

Hogan said 19 percent of all positive cases in the state and 46 percent of all deaths are patients in nursing homes.

