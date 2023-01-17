Maryland

Gov.-Elect Moore Announces More Cabinet Appointments

By The Associated Press

Wes Moore
NBCWashington

Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced.

Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture secretary. Atticks founded Grow & Fortify to support value-added agricultural organizations and the businesses they represent.

Moore also has appointed Serena McIlwain to be the state's environment secretary. She has served as undersecretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Josh Kurtz has been appointed secretary of natural resources. Kurtz served as the Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Carol Beatty has been appointed secretary of disabilities. She was appointed to the post by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015.

Rebecca Flora has been named planning secretary, and Carmel Roques has been appointed secretary of aging.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

National Park Service 34 mins ago

Crews Begin Cleaning Up Hundreds of Tires Dumped in Anacostia Park

Virginia 3 hours ago

Fairfax School Board Candidate Says It's ‘Irrelevant' He Lied in Call to Pride Clinic

Kevin Anderson has been appointed to lead the state's commerce department.

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller has been appointed special secretary of opioid response.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marylandwes moore
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us