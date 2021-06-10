Good Samaritan Prevents Kidnapping in Target Parking Garage in Maryland

A good Samaritan prevented the kidnapping of a woman in Maryland Monday, Montgomery County police said.

“At first I was scared, but the way it worked out, it’s something that I think anybody can do,” 31-year-old Alex Báez told Telemundo 44.

Báez stopped an attempted kidnapping at a Target store in Rockville.

“You’re just walking by and somebody needs help, you step in,” he said.

Daniel Belcik, 26, grabbed an 18-year-old woman’s wrist from behind when she was loading groceries into her car in the Target’s parking garage Monday, police said.

Belcik tried to pull the girl from her car, police said. She started screaming, “Let go.”

“I heard screaming behind me,” Báez said. “The girl that was getting yanked by a guy, and there was a tug of war happening between a friend and her, and I just approached them and told him to let … her go, and eventually he did let go.”

He ran away, but police caught him about 45 minutes later. They said Belcik did not know the woman.

Belcik’s in jail without bond facing several charges including kidnapping, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

The woman was not injured.