Good Samaritan Helps Pull DUI Driver From Burning Car Near Supreme Court: Police

A woman accused of driving under the influence crashed into a barrier near the U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday, and a good Samaritan and officer rescued her and a passenger after her car burst into flames, authorities say.

Zoe Williams, 22, of Maryland, was charged with driving under the influence, U.S. Capitol Police said. It wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer.

She and a male passenger were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say Williams was headed west on East Capitol Street at about 2 a.m. when she crossed Second Street NE, plowed over traffic cones and crashed into a raised vehicle barrier. Her Volkswagen Jetta then caught fire. A photo shows mangled wreckage after the crash and fire.

Good Samaritans Pull Suspected Impaired Driver & Passenger Away From Burning Vehicle: https://t.co/L8Z8gaecOg pic.twitter.com/7MJ5a6UlDY — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 9, 2022

Drivers in the high-security area around the U.S. Capitol pulled over and tried to help.

A citizen and a Supreme Court police officer pulled Williams and a male passenger out of the burning car, police said. D.C. Fire and EMS took the driver and passenger to the hospital.