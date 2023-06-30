Good Samaritan, first responders recognized for attempt to save woman in crisis

Montgomery County honored some brave first responders and a good Samaritan who rushed into Cabin John Creek last week to try to save a woman in a mental health crisis. Though the woman didn’t survive, the county recognized five men for providing comfort, care and a chance for survival.

About 11 a.m. June 23, officers responded to reports of a woman who attempted to kill herself at a bridge near the Beltway in Bethesda, Maryland.

Tyrone Robinson of Woodbridge, Virginia, saw it happened while on his way to work.

“Something told me to go on that side ramp to see if I could see her,” he said.

When Officer Michael Chindbloom spotted Robinson, the good Samaritan was keeping the woman afloat near Cabin John Creek.

“I was so glad to see him,” Robinson said. “I was a literally in the water for like 25 minutes. It was like something out of a movie.”

The two worked together to get to the other side of the creek where other first responders were waiting.

“Just trying to comfort her, give her words of encouragement,” Robinson said.

“Mental health is definitely a serious issue,” he said. “So, I don’t take that lightly.”

Chindbloom hopes they provided some degree of comfort.

“We can't prevent everything, but there are multiple, multiple resources out there for people who are in need, whether it's depression, whether it's some other type of form of mental illness,” he said.

He said it meant a lot to him to see someone not in uniform help someone else.

“He was my hero because he was the one put his own life on the line to help somebody that he didn't know,” Chindbloom said.

County Executive Marc Elrich gave awards to Robinson, Chindbloom, Sgt. David Hall, Officer John Chabala and Fire Inspector Rich Cavey Friday for their display of courage and bravery.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.