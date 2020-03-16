Gonzaga College High School President Tests Postive for Coronavirus

Gonzaga College High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., said Monday its president is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Father Stephen Planning tested positive on Sunday, three days after the school decided to move all classroom instruction online through April 14.

The school said anyone who came into contact with Planning since March 1 contact their healthcare provider and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and D.C. Department of Health.

There are no other known cases among the school's faculty, staff or students, the school said.

The school posted the following schedule of activities Planning had in the two weeks leading up to his diagnosis:

Sunday, March 1

10 a.m.: Gonzaga Mother Son Mass and Breakfast at Gonzaga. In Sheehy Theater and Carmody Center Gymnasium

5:40 p.m.: Flight from DCA to Tampa Bay Florida (TPA) American Airlines Flight AA1693

Evening: Overnight Stay at Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

Monday, March 2

Morning: Breakfast meeting at First Watch Restaurant in Clearwater Florida

Noon: Lunch at private residence in Tampa, Florida

Evening: Dinner at private residence in Sarasota, Florida

Overnight: Hampton Inn & Suites Sarasota / Brandenton-Airport

Tuesday, March 3

Morning: At hotel

1 p.m.: Lunch at private residence in Sanibel, Florida

Evening: Dinner at private residence in Sanibel, Florida

Overnight: Hampton Inn and Sweet Cape Coral / Fort Myers Area

Wednesday, March 4:

Morning: Breakfast at Coffee and Friends Restaurant in Sanibel, Florida

Lunch at Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, Florida

Afternoon: Meeting at Club Pelican Bay in Naples, Florida

Evening: Dinner at private residence in Naples, Florida

Overnight: Hampton Inn Bonita Springs, Naples North

Thursday, March 5

Morning: At Hotel

Noon: Lunch Meeting at Fontina Italian at Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Florida

Evening: Dinner at Captain Charlie’s Reef Grill in Juno Beach, Florida

Overnight: Stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton in West Palm Beach Airport

Friday, March 6

Morning: Meeting at Greens Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida

Saturday, March 7

Flight from PBI to DCA -- American Airlines flight 1837

Evening: Visit to Goodwin House Retirement Community (4800 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria, VA)

Monday, March 9

10:30 a.m.: Concelebrated funeral Mass for Agnes Williams, Holy Trinity Church, Georgetown.

12:00 p.m. onward: Meeting at Gonzaga with Headmaster, other staff.

Tuesday, March 10

Morning: Meetings at Gonzaga with faculty members, members of the Gonzaga Mothers Club

Wednesday, March 11

Morning: Doctor’s appointment with Dr. Notariani

Midday: Meetings: Staff; Gonzaga alumnus; Members of Construction firm APM, Coakley Williams, Chesapeake Painting

Evening: Gonzaga Mothers Club Meeting

Thursday, March 12

Morning: Meeting with Communication staff, other Gonzaga staff

Midday: Meeting with former Gonzaga Board Member

Afternoon: Meetings with multiple Gonzaga staff

Evening: Visit to DC Costco (2441 Market Street, NE)

Friday, March 13

Morning: Meeting with Gonzaga faculty and staff

Midday: Small group meetings with Gonzaga faculty and staff

Evening: Home at Gonzaga

Saturday, March 14

Midday: Visit to Sibley Hospital

Evening: Home at Gonzaga

Sunday, March 15



Self-quarantined at home