Gonzaga College High School President Tests Postive for Coronavirus

Gonzaga College High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., said Monday its president is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Father Stephen Planning tested positive on Sunday, three days after the school decided to move all classroom instruction online through April 14.
The school said anyone who came into contact with Planning since March 1 contact their healthcare provider and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and D.C. Department of Health.
Local
There are no other known cases among the school's faculty, staff or students, the school said.
The school posted the following schedule of activities Planning had in the two weeks leading up to his diagnosis:
Sunday, March 1
10 a.m.: Gonzaga Mother Son Mass and Breakfast at Gonzaga. In Sheehy Theater and Carmody Center Gymnasium
5:40 p.m.: Flight from DCA to Tampa Bay Florida (TPA) American Airlines Flight AA1693
Evening: Overnight Stay at Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa
Monday, March 2
Morning: Breakfast meeting at First Watch Restaurant in Clearwater Florida
Noon: Lunch at private residence in Tampa, Florida
Evening: Dinner at private residence in Sarasota, Florida
Overnight: Hampton Inn & Suites Sarasota / Brandenton-Airport
Tuesday, March 3
Morning: At hotel
1 p.m.: Lunch at private residence in Sanibel, Florida
Evening: Dinner at private residence in Sanibel, Florida
Overnight: Hampton Inn and Sweet Cape Coral / Fort Myers Area
Wednesday, March 4:
Morning: Breakfast at Coffee and Friends Restaurant in Sanibel, Florida
Lunch at Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, Florida
Afternoon: Meeting at Club Pelican Bay in Naples, Florida
Evening: Dinner at private residence in Naples, Florida
Overnight: Hampton Inn Bonita Springs, Naples North
Thursday, March 5
Morning: At Hotel
Noon: Lunch Meeting at Fontina Italian at Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Florida
Evening: Dinner at Captain Charlie’s Reef Grill in Juno Beach, Florida
Overnight: Stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton in West Palm Beach Airport
Friday, March 6
Morning: Meeting at Greens Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida
Saturday, March 7
Flight from PBI to DCA -- American Airlines flight 1837
Evening: Visit to Goodwin House Retirement Community (4800 Fillmore Ave., Alexandria, VA)
Monday, March 9
10:30 a.m.: Concelebrated funeral Mass for Agnes Williams, Holy Trinity Church, Georgetown.
12:00 p.m. onward: Meeting at Gonzaga with Headmaster, other staff.
Tuesday, March 10
Morning: Meetings at Gonzaga with faculty members, members of the Gonzaga Mothers Club
Wednesday, March 11
Morning: Doctor’s appointment with Dr. Notariani
Midday: Meetings: Staff; Gonzaga alumnus; Members of Construction firm APM, Coakley Williams, Chesapeake Painting
Evening: Gonzaga Mothers Club Meeting
Thursday, March 12
Morning: Meeting with Communication staff, other Gonzaga staff
Midday: Meeting with former Gonzaga Board Member
Afternoon: Meetings with multiple Gonzaga staff
Evening: Visit to DC Costco (2441 Market Street, NE)
Friday, March 13
Morning: Meeting with Gonzaga faculty and staff
Midday: Small group meetings with Gonzaga faculty and staff
Evening: Home at Gonzaga
Saturday, March 14
Midday: Visit to Sibley Hospital
Evening: Home at Gonzaga
Sunday, March 15
Self-quarantined at home