‘A great father': Golden Gloves champ shot to death in Anne Arundel County

A horrifying attack in Anne Arundel County wiped out a promising boxing career and destroyed a family.

Isaiah Olugbemi, 27, was shot and killed just steps from his Odenton home Monday night.

Olugbemi dreamed of being a professional boxer, having won a Golden Gloves national championship at 203 pounds just last month.

When he wasn’t training at the gym, he was spending time with his 2-year-old son, his family said.

“I just want people to know that my brother was a great father, a great man,” Daniel Olugbemi said. “He just wanted to be nothing but a great boxer.”

Isaiah Olugbemi had just come home from the gym when he was shot and killed on Meadowmist Way.

His sister Rebecca Olugbemi was filming a makeup video at the time, and the gunfire is heard in the background.

“He always looked out for everyone and made sure that everyone was good,” she said. “I just want them to know. And he was just a hard worker. Anything that he wanted, he went after it.”

Anne Arundel County police say they arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Giroux Tuesday and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.

The family says Giroux was their neighbor and had confronted them before. Anne Arundel County police said it’s investigating any prior interactions between the victim and suspect.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people,” brother Abraham Olugbemi said. “People from New York drove down here the same day because of what happened. It’s just so tragic, like, so random.”

Giroux is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

“I don’t know what justice would look like, honestly,” Rebecca Olugbemi said. “I don’t know if there’s anything that could be done that would make it any better.”

