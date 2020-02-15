GMU Special Olympian’s Final Shot Wins All-Star Game

George Mason University special Olympian scored the game-winning shot in the NBA Cares basketball game Friday night.

Chris Carter made the steal and put his team over the edge in the last few minutes of the game.

The inclusive basketball game was part of the All-Star Game weekend in Chicago. Carter was one of 12 special Olympians selected from across the country to play alongside NBA and WNBA stars.

Carter's coach Emilio Alonso joined him at the game. The two spoke with NBC4's Drew Wilder on Tuesday about what this game meant to them.

"On a scale from one to 10 I would say its probably like a 20," Alonso said.

Carter does not think his intellectual disability should limit him in any way.

"Just because you got a disability does not mean that you cannot fulfill your dreams, no matter what," he said.