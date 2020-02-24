GMU Hires First Black President of the School

George Mason University announced the hiring of its new president on Monday. He will be the first black president to lead the school.

Dr. Gregory Washington will join GMU from Henry Samueli School of Engineering at University of California, Irvine, where he is the dean.

“He showed tremendous vision for the future of our region and how we fit in, and displayed the ability to motivate and inspire our community. I look forward to working with him and seeing him position Mason as a leader in higher education” said Rector Tom Davis of the Board of Visitors in a press release.

Washington will officially take over as the school’s eighth president in July.

“I am honored to accept this position and thrilled to lead Mason at this exciting time,” Washington said. “What attracted me to Mason was its reputation for having real impact, providing access and for its commitment to inclusive excellence. Those values are in direct alignment with how I operate as an academic leader.

