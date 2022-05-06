Gloria and Emilio Estefan's ‘On Your Feet! En Español' Premieres in DC

Prepare to get on your feet. Broadway is returning to D.C. at the Gala Hispanic Theatre with the worldwide premiere of "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan en Español." This is the first time the show has ever been translated to Spanish with English super-titles.

The show will premiere on Friday, and the Grammy Award-winning duo will be in D.C. Saturday for the show's "Noche de Gala."

Gloria Estefan says that she and her husband and producer, Emilio Estafan, are excited to see their lives authentically on stage.

"This is an amazing opportunity which we dreamed of often because our careers have been bilingual," she said. "That's the language of my heart and English is the language of my brain, and the melding of the two is a beautiful thing."

Emilio Estefan says that he shares that joy. "For us, it's celebration because we got to see it in Japan, in Japanese, in Dutch, in German, to be able to do it in Spanish is just going to be a lot of pride in the community," he said. "This is a story about the American dream," he continued.

That dream is blanketed in music.

The show has a live band performing the couple's greatest hits and some new ones.

"Some of the songs are going to remain like conga and rhythm because there really is no way to translate them," Estefan said. "But you're going to get very different nuances from the new songs that have been written in Spanish."

Luis Salgado, the director and choreographer of the show, is one of the Broadway show's original players. He says that through the show, the Estefans will continue to inspire future generations of Latino talent.

"They've nurtured so many artists and so here we are nurturing new generations of theatrical elements in our own language in a venue that for 45 years have been there defending the representation of our Latino talent and our Latino stories."

Tickets are now on sale. The show runs through June 5th.