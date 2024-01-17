‘Give it a shot': Wizards coach Joseph Blair shares some favorite DC vegan restaurants for VEGANuary

You’ve certainly heard of Dry January, but what about VEGANuary?

Some people spend the first month of the new year avoiding meat and animal products.

Washington Wizards offensive coach Joseph Blair – AKA The Vegan Coach – is an ambassador of the nonprofit that started Veganuary. He’s been vegan for nine years and was vegetarian and pescatarian during his 13 years as a professional basketball player.

“People think all we eat is tofu and salad. I want to show them, like, no, there are some amazing [food and drinks] that are vegan,” Blair said. “It’s really just about getting yourself out there and exploring it.”

He said making it a whole month is awesome, but people can start with just a few plant-based meals.

“If you can’t make it a whole month, give it two days a week, one day a week, at least three, four meals this month alone,” Blair said. “It’s just understanding there are other things out there, other sources of protein.”

The Veganuary website has recipes and other tips for trying the diet, but you can go out for some delicious vegan food in the D.C. area as well.

Blair's picks: Vegan restaurants in D.C.

Blair said D.C. is a good city for vegan dining.

His top recommendations for all-vegan dining include:

Elizabeth's Gone Raw is one of Blair’s favorite spots. The plant-based fine dining mainstay is considered one of the best vegan restaurants in the world.

PLNT Burger is a plant-based burger joint with locations in D.C., Alexandria, Rockville and more from D.C.-based celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn.

Bubbie's Plant Burgers & Fizz with locations in Dupont Circle and National Landing.

Pow Pow, which offers Asian “plant-based bowls and rolls” on H Street and at Franklin Square. During Veganuary, they’re offering 20% off pick-up and delivery orders that use the code “veganuary” at checkout.

Sticky Fingers Diner is an all-day diner, bakery and bar on H Street that says it’s 100% plant based. They’re offering $25 lunches and $40 dinner deals for Restaurant Week through Sunday, Jan. 28.

However, many restaurants offer great vegan options on many menus.

“Most all the wonderful restaurants in D.C. have some great vegan options. L’Ardente is one of my favorite places, as well. I go there all the time – amazing, great pasta there,” Blair said.

Blair often explores new vegan spots around the country when he travels with the NBA and shares his best finds on his TikTok series Vegan Diaries.

