Girlfriend of Man Shot, Killed Outside Peruvian Ambassador's Home Says He Was Having Mental Crisis

The girlfriend of a man shot and killed by officers outside the home of the Peruvian ambassador says her boyfriend was distressed and had lost his job shortly before the incident.

Gordon Casey, 19, was shot and killed on April 20, after Secret Service officers were called to the home in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW just before 8 a.m.

There, authorities said they found that Casey had smashed multiple windows and was holding a metal pole in the backyard.

Casey’s girlfriend, Emma Schultz, said that just hours before the incident at the embassy, she saw him walking around Connecticut Avenue. He had just lost his job and was having a mental health crisis, she said.

"In the middle of Connecticut Avenue... [he was] just walking back and forth. He was really paranoid," she said.

Schultz said she met Casey at Sheppard Pratt School, a special education institution for students with emotional and behavioral disabilities.

"He was really quiet, really, really sweet. Like I said before, he wouldn't hurt a fly whatsoever," she said. "I just find it completely unacceptable."

At the ambassador’s house, police said they ordered Casey to drop the pole multiple times, then fired off a taser-like device to try and get him under control.

The device didn’t take effect, authorities said, and two officers fired at the suspect.

Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We were going to get married and everything," Schultz said. "I just want justice for him. That's really it."