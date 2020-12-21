Girl Shot on BW Parkway in Maryland

A girl was shot through the door of a car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday afternoon.

The car was traveling north on the BW Parkway near Good Luck Road in Greenbelt, Maryland, when the girl was shot after 1 p.m.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The girl was flown to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police are looking for a black Honda with two people inside seen leaving the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. U.S. Park Police are investigating.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.