Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Girl Shot on BW Parkway in Maryland

By Derrick Ward

A girl was shot while in a car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
NBCWashington

A girl was shot through the door of a car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday afternoon.

The car was traveling north on the BW Parkway near Good Luck Road in Greenbelt, Maryland, when the girl was shot after 1 p.m.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

DC 2 hours ago

Staff, Residents at Nursing Homes in DC Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Early

year in review 3 hours ago

Protests, Celebration and a Baby Panda: See DC's Biggest Moments of 2020 on Video

The girl was flown to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police are looking for a black Honda with two people inside seen leaving the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. U.S. Park Police are investigating.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Baltimore-Washington Parkwayshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us