Girl Shot in Woodbridge, Flown to Trauma Center: Police

A little girl was shot Tuesday in Prince William County and had to be flown to a trauma center, police said.

Officers were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge, Virginia, at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. On scene they found a young girl, between 6 and 11 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police said.

She is now stable, according to police, but the extent of her injuries was not provided.

Authorities believe the victim was outside on the block at the time of the shooting and was not the intended target.

Police are looking for multiple suspects seen by witnesses fleeing the block after the gunfire, and examining any home doorbell cameras for pictures and video.

Authorities would not confirm if this was a case of a lone suspect or if the girl was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving multiple gunmen.

News4 is working to learn more about this developing story.