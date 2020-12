A girl was shot in Southeast D.C. Monday evening.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of 18th Street SE across the street from Anacostia Library about 5:15 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word on her condition.

Police are looking for a black Infinity with heavily tinted windows that was seen fleeing the scene.

