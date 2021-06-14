Girl Says Someone Tried to Grab Her From Woodbridge Home: Police

An 11-year-old girl says someone pulled her out of her bedroom window in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

The girl told police she heard a knock at her window late Thursday night and opened the window to look out, Prince William County police said.

As she leaned out of the window, an unknown male wrapped his arms around her the they both fell to the deck below at the home in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court, police said.

The girl immediately ran to the front of the house, where she told a relative about what happened. Then, they saw the suspect running away from the home, police said.

No one was hurt.

A witness told police that he saw someone, possibly a teenage male, outside of the girl's window talking to someone inside the room.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted abduction.