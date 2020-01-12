Girl Rescued After Fall at Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County

Rescue crews saved a young girl who fell at Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon, fire officials say.

The 10-year-old girl fell from the rocks along the "Yellow Trail" while hiking near the mountain about 2:30 p.m., Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services said.

A Maryland State Police medevac hoisted the girl and took her to a hospital.

She has a non-life threatening head injury, fire officials said.

Montgomery County firefighters also provided assistance during the technical rescue.