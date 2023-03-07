Girl Killed, Teen Driver Injured in Crash Between BMW, Landscaping Truck in Upper Marlboro

A teenage girl died in a serious crash that threw people from a car in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Tuesday morning, and the teenage boy driving the car is now in the hospital, according to Prince George's County police.

A BMW crashed into the back of a landscaping truck near Dunsmore Terrace and Ritchie Marlboro Road at about 9 a.m., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The impact of the crash crushed the back of the truck. A side door from the BMW could be seen embedded into the back of the landscaping truck's trailer.

The BMW continued moving for about 100 yards, and multiple people were ejected from the car, police said

The teenage girl died at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver is in stable condition at the hospital.

A witness to the crash told News4's Juliana Valencia that she is a neighbor in the area. She said she was just coming back from dropping her son off at school, when she heard a very loud bang right before 9 a.m.

That witness called an ambulance, then returned to the scene to try and help.

Drivers are known to speed down that road, the witness added, and despite a stoplight and speed camera installed at a later point, the area where the crash took place is still dangerous.

Police have not confirmed whether speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.