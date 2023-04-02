Northeast DC

Girl and Boy Found Shot in Area North of RFK Stadium

Both victims have not life-threatening injuries

By Allison Hageman

A girl and a boy are recovering after being shot in Northeast D.C. Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of 20th Street NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The location is in a neighborhood just north of RFK Stadium.

Police first located the girl victim who had been shot.  

A boy was later found shot in the leg several blocks away in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE, police said.

They were both taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

There ages and additional details were not immediately released.

Police believe these two shootings are connected and both occurred in the 400 block of 20th Street NE.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCgun violence
