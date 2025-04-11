Girl, 4, meets first responders who saved her hand from meat grinder

A 4-year-old girl reunited with the first responders who helped save her after her hand got stuck in a meat grinder last year.

In June, Dara Diaz got her hand stuck in a commercial meat grinder and was taken to Children’s National Hospital where doctors thought they’d have to amputate part of her arm — until D.C. Fire and EMS stepped in.

“We’re very thankful for the firefighters and all their help,” said the girl’s father, Jerman Diaz.

They were able to save Dara’s arm by cutting the meat grinder into pieces — a scenario they recently had practiced.

Capt. Oleg Pelekhaty, who responded to the call, said rescue squads had recently trained with machinery.

They cut away the meat grind in about 40 minutes.

Dara lost four of her fingers, but almost a year later, her dad is grateful she’s OK.

“Thankfully, she’s had an easy recovery,” Diaz said. “She feels great, now, and she’s been able to play again.”

The family attended the D.C. Fire and EMS annual awards ceremony, where their heroes received an award Thursday evening for their skillful work.

“Thank you for everything, for knowing exactly what to do and how to treat her,” said. “I don’t have the words to thank them for saving our girl.”

“I don't know that I've ever been able to see the product of the work we do,” Pelekhaty said. “It feels really special to be able to have an impact on somebody's life — especially a little girl."

