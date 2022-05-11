Dunbar High School

Girl, 17, Arrested for Bomb Threat Prompting Evacuation of Emhoff From Event at Dunbar High School

By NBC Washington Staff

Doug Emhoff
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Police arrested a 17-year-old girl for making the bomb threat that forced students and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to evacuate Dunbar High School Feb. 8.

Emhoff was at Dunbar in Washington, D.C., for a Black History Month event. After just five minutes, the Secret Service ushered him out.

A safety scare at a D.C. school is over after a bomb threat disrupted a Black History Month event there. News4's Jackie Bensen has response from police.

Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school also were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, "Evacuate the building."

Police said they cleared the building and didn't find any sign of a bomb.

The threat was one of a series of school threats made during that time. There's no word on whether that teen is linked to the others.

Police said their investigation is continuing.

Associated Press/NBC Washington

