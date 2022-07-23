Ghost Bike Installations Honor Cyclists Struck, Killed in DC

An artist and fellow cyclist is installing “ghost bikes” at intersections where other bikers have been struck and killed by drivers, and three of the bikes will be installed around the District this weekend.

The creator of the ghost bikes, Monica Marin, wants the art installation to serve as a statement in support of peoples’ right to travel safely.

On July 2, a driver who authorities believe was suffering a medical emergency struck and killed 70-year-old cyclist Michael Hawkins Randall and 64-year-old Charles Jackson, who was working at a fireworks stand at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs in Northeast D.C.

“I started painting these bikes… on July 10, when there was only one, and then Michael Gordon was hit and killed and I was doing two. And then as of two days ago now I’m doing three, and it’s heartbreaking,” Marin said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Michael Gordon was a cyclist who died after being hit at Rhode Island Avenue and Seventh Street NW, in the Shaw area. He was 65. On Friday night, Marin painted a bike white and locked it into place at the intersection.

Nearly a hundred people came together to pay their respects.

“He always was the life of the party — just his personality. Warm, giving, loving, happy,” Ebony Gordon told News4. “That just was him. Driving his Cadillac, which is his bike. That's what he called it.”