GEORGETOWN

Geyser Erupts From Broken Water Main in Georgetown, Floods Street

Expect road closures in Georgetown near M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW

By Sophia Barnes

A massive water main break has closed a portion of M Street Northwest in the heart of Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood.

M Street between Potomac Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW was closed Friday morning as crews work to contain the break. The 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue was also closed.

An extended road closure is expected, authorities say.

Water Street in Georgetown flooded Friday, Oct. 16, after a water main broke at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW (NBC Washington)

Photos from the scene show a burst of water shooting from the ground near a Banana Republic store. The water flowed downhill along Wisconsin Avenue, flooding Water Street below, photos show.

The break was first reported by DC Water at about 5 a.m. It is expected to have a major impact on commuters traveling through the busy area.

GEORGETOWNwater main break
