Get the Old Bay: Maryland's Recreational Crabbing Season Underway

Get the butter and Old Bay ready. It's Maryland crabbing season!

With recreational crabbing season officially underway as of Friday, you can now try your hand at catching some Maryland blue crab.

The state allows people to go crabbing without a license on the Chesapeake Bay as long as they use certain equipment and do not sell the crabs.

There are rules on when, where and how you can catch crabs, plus restrictions on size and how many you can take home. You can find out more information in the Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing.

Want to try crabbing with the help of an expert? Visit Maryland has a list of seafood-catching experiences.