Get an inside look as Capital One Arena begins Phase 1 of massive remodel

You won’t be going to Capital One Arena for a few months, because the home of the Washington Wizards and Capitals will be closed for the first phase of its massive remodel.

We’re used to seeing the seats at the arena filled with fans watching the action on the floor. But now, the seats are empty and the floor is a construction zone. It’s the first phase of the $800 million renovation being funded partially by D.C. taxpayers as part of the deal to keep the Caps and Wizards in the District.

Most of the work this summer — including the installation of new team locker rooms — will be done behind the scenes. But fans will be able to see some of the updates after phase one is done, including new luxury suites. The arena will go from having three levels of suites to eight.

When the final phase is completed, the new Capital One Arena will look like this.

One of the biggest changes will be more entrances to move people in and out with less crowding, including a new main entrance closer to the Metro.

"We'll be able to get people in in a more efficient, quick manner, and really get them into their seats and on the concourse and enjoying the event sooner than having to wait here on the street," said Jordan Silberman, president of venues for Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

Another exterior change will be a veil that will wrap around the arena and can be illuminated in different colors, depending on the event.

Inside, there will be upgrades, such as wider concourses, designed to reduce crowding there as well.

"We are doubling the amount of vertical transportation that we have in the building, going from 11 to 22 with escalators and elevators," said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations for Monumental. "We're increasing the amount of concessions in the overall complex by nearly 60% and the restrooms by 30%."

Because the plan includes expanding into Gallery Place next door, Capital One Arena will go from 900,000 square feet to 1.6 million, although its capacity will remain around 20,000 people.

"I think the thing I am most excited about is what we're going to do in the upper level, a brand new F Street from basically 6th to 7th Street [with a] food court up there. We've got new social decks that are coming for the upper-level fans," Van Stone said.

The work will be done in three phases over the next three summers, with crews working around the clock.

The plan is to reopen by late September and then close again the next two summers. After that, the final completion is expected in three years.

The remodeled arena will also play home to D.C.-area art. More than 100 local artists have been selected to create works that will be displayed throughout the new arena.