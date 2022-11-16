Germantown Water Main Repairs Impacting Morning Commute

A large sinkhole caused by a water main break, is causing delays on Clopper Road in Germantown, Maryland, Wednesday as crews work on repairs, authorities say.

The water main issues were first reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews are working to repair the water main by digging out and replacing a 24-inch pipe, according to WSSC Water.

“Fixing a pipe of this size is not a quick fix. We appreciate your patience as our work continues thru [through] the night,” WSSC tweeted.

Our crews are working as quickly as possible in these challenging weather conditions to make repairs to the Clopper Rd 24” water main. Fixing a pipe of this size is not a quick fix. We appreciate your patience as our work continues thru the night. — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) November 16, 2022

One lane is open to two-way traffic on Clopper Road between Waring Station and Mateny roads. News4’s traffic reporter Melissa Mollet recommends taking Seneca Highway during the morning commute.

"Avoid this area if you can! Your best alternate? Great Seneca Highway to the south or I-270 to the north," Mollet tweeted.

The outage could affect fire hydrants and water pressure, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. They said they water tankers in the area as a precaution.