Germantown Shootout Caught on Video Damages Home, Cars

Cicadas made the only sound overnight on a residential street in Germantown — and then people began shooting at each other.

A shootout between several people at 1:45 a.m. June 5 left multiple homes and cars hit by bullets, Montgomery County police said Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Home security camera footage shows about eight people walking near Mill Pond Terrace and Mill Pond Court. Houses have their porch lights on, and cars are parked in driveways and on the street.

As the people on video walk, they apparently encounter someone off camera. A few members of the group step backward.

Suddenly, someone in the street opens fire. Many shots ring out and people run. One person can be seen ducking behind an SUV parked in someone’s driveway while shooting.

No information on arrests was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.