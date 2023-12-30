Silver Spring

Georgia Avenue reopens after apartment fire in Silver Spring

Fire started in apartment under renovation after fatal February fire

Georgia Avenue was closed in Silver Spring due to an apartment fire.
@mcfrsPIO

Georgia Avenue was closed in Silver Spring, Maryland, Saturday evening because of an apartment fire.

The fire was at Arrive apartments, the same building that caught fire in February, killing a woman and displacing hundreds of residents.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services said it happened in a vacant ninth-floor apartment under renovation after the previous fire. It involved an HVAC wall unit and did not spread.

No one was injured, and residents were allowed to go back into their apartments.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringMarylandMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us