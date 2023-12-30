Georgia Avenue reopens after apartment fire in Silver Spring

Georgia Avenue was closed in Silver Spring, Maryland, Saturday evening because of an apartment fire.

The fire was at Arrive apartments, the same building that caught fire in February, killing a woman and displacing hundreds of residents.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services said it happened in a vacant ninth-floor apartment under renovation after the previous fire. It involved an HVAC wall unit and did not spread.

No one was injured, and residents were allowed to go back into their apartments.

