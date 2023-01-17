Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In the same area on Saturday, two cars driving on Georgia Avenue at Morton Street were hit with bullets. One of them was an Uber.

Two women riding in the Uber were hurt in the shooting. They are expected to survive their injuries.

News4 spoke to resident Michael Dion Howard who said he is frustrated by the violence.

“You know 'cause I’ve been shot five times, I got shot right there, in my chest, right there on that corner, you know back in the days. So, I’m asking, please, please put down the guns,” Howard said.

Police released a surveillance photo of a silver or gray Hyundai with tinted windows in connection with Monday’s shooting.

MPD seeks a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.



Anyone who can identify the car is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

It has not been confirmed if the two incidents are connected.