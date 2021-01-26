Georgetown to Discipline Students Who Got COVID-19 Vaccine Despite Ineligibility

Georgetown University says it will discipline medical students who received COVID-19 vaccines though they were not eligible to receive them.

Third-year and fourth-year medical students at the Washington, D.C., school are eligible to receive the vaccine because they interact with patients, a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

But administrators recently learned that other medical school students, “who are not working in the health care setting” got vaccinated too.

“These actions run contrary to Georgetown’s values as a Jesuit institution, teaching our students to be in service to others,” the school’s statement said.

Information was not released on how many ineligible students received vaccines, or where.

The school “takes violations of professionalism extremely seriously” and will take action against the students, the school's statement said.

Officials said they will ensure that ineligible students are unable to receive vaccines in the future.

People eligible to receive vaccines in D.C. include residents age 65 and older, and health care workers. The doses are in short supply, with scores of people who say they need them because of health risks but can't get them.

