Georgetown GLOW Returns to Transform Alleyways

Georgetown GLOW, the free outdoor public art exhibition, will return for its seventh edition on April 2. The six-month series will feature a majority of D.C. artists, with five artworks exhibited in the spring and three in the summer.

The work will be displayed throughout the commercial district in the spring and in Georgetown’s public alleys in the summer.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of light to Georgetown with a safer and more comfortable GLOW experience this Spring – and one that shines a spotlight on several local artists,” said Nancy Miyahira, vice president and marketing director for the Georgetown Business Improvement District.

“The last year has taught us to rediscover and appreciate the people, places and experiences in our own backyard. GLOW celebrates each of those.”

The displays will be viewable during the day, and glow brighter by night.Due to the ongoing pandemic, GLOW will still be available to the public while allowing for social distancing.

Masks will be required. Virtual programming will also be available.

See renderings of the exhibitions below.