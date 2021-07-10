Surfside condo collapse

George Washington University Student Among Deceased in Surfside Collapse

The group GW for Israel said Berezdivin had transferred to the university “just this past year, yet she leaves a profound impact on our community"

By Briana Trujillo

Two George Washington University Jewish groups have confirmed the death of a student as a result of the Surfside condo collapse. 

“We welcomed Shabbat two weeks ago praying for a miracle. Instead, as the sun goes down tonight, we pray that Deborah’s memory should be for endless blessings,” the university’s Hillel organization posted on Instagram Saturday.

Deborah Berezdivin, 21, was a rising junior, according to the university’s newspaper, The GW Hatchet. Miami-Dade Police said her body was recovered on July 7. 

The group GW for Israel said Berezdivin had transferred to the university “just this past year, yet she leaves a profound impact on our community.” In a post on Instagram, the group remembered her for her “passion for Israel” and “weekly challah baking for GW shabbats.”

The Miami Herald identified some of Berezdivin's relatives also among the deceased.

