George Nader to take over as interim chief of Prince George's County police

Prince George’s County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy announced Wednesday the departure of Prince George’s County Police Department Chief Malik Aziz and the appointment of Interim Chief George Nader.

News4 asked Braveboy why Aziz is leaving, but she declined to say why.

The announcement of Nader’s appointment was met with a standing ovation in the County Executive's Office building.

Nader also grew up in Prince George’s County. He went to school and community college in the county before spending 20 years with PGCPD, rising through the ranks to become a commander.

He then left PGCPD to work for the Metro Transit Police, where he's been working with the homeland security section of MTPD for the last nine years.

News4 asked Braveboy what qualities she was looking for in a police chief.

“George Nader, he's like a cop’s cop, right? He is someone who's been on the beat,” she said. “He is someone who gets his hands dirty, you know? He understands being critical, that it’s critically important to be on the ground level.”

News4 also spoke to Nader about what it was like to take the job and why he took it.

“I think it's more humbling than exciting. I'm honored to be trusted in this position to work with the men and women of Prince George's County Police Department,” he said. “Again, I think the biggest challenge is recruiting and retention. We have to build the ranks, you know, to make sure that we have enough officers to do the job that we need to do in the county.”

New4 also asked Nader how he’s going to try and decrease crime in the county. He said he's going to have to hit the streets, get out and talk to the community and see what the community has to say about driving down crime.

He also said that he's really looking forward to taking the job and as a native of Prince George's County, he wants to give back to the community, and this is his way of doing it.

More leadership changes

The announcement of Nader’s appointment marks one of several big changes happening at the top of the Prince George's County leadership.

Wednesday was the last day for Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House. He and the county's Board of Education agreed to part ways. Shawn Joseph will take over as the Interim Superintendent Thursday while a national search is conducted. Joseph's tenure as the leader of the Nashville school system was mired in controversy. He eventually agreed to leave.

Also on Wednesday, Braveboy will leave her post as Prince George’s County state’s attorney and will be officially sworn in as the county executive.

Meanwhile, Tara Jackson was sworn in Wednesday as the interim state’s attorney. Jackson was appointed to serve as interim county executive after former Executive Angela Alsobrooks was elected to the U.S. Senate. Prince George's County residents will elect another state's attorney in 2026.