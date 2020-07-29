Richmond

George Floyd Hologram Projected Onto Lee Monument in Richmond

The hologram features lights that swarm like fireflies to form into a 3-D image of Floyd, with his name depicted around his image

By Associated Press

George Floyd hologram in Richmond
Eze Amos/Getty Images

A hologram of George Floyd is projected over the Robert E. Lee statue on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of George Floyd’s family came to Richmond to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd's head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project. A press release says the project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change."

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported that the project's week-long tour will take it to a number of cities in North Carolina and Georgia mirroring the route of the 1961 Freedom Rides.

Local

storm team4 47 mins ago

DC to Get Break From Humidity Wednesday After Breaking Record for Most 90-Degree Days

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Delaware Officials Say DC Travel Restrictions Likely to Impact Economy

The hologram features a myriad of lights that swarm like fireflies to form into a 3-D image of Floyd, with his name depicted around his image. The tour is organized by Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation.

Floyd was a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, sparking protests across the country calling for criminal justice reform across the nation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RichmondGeorge FloydGeorge Floyd hologram
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us