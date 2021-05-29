Gavin McLeod

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat' Captain, Dies at 90

From left to right: Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Jill Whalen, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes and Bernie Kopell.
AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File

Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod's health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

