Gas Taxes Increase in Maryland, Virginia

Anyone driving in Maryland and Virginia starting July 1 can expect slightly higher gas prices.

The gas taxes in Maryland and Virginia went up as of Friday.

A gallon of regular gas costs about 7 cents more in Maryland because of a state law that ties the gas tax to inflation, Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

Maryland’s gas tax is nearly 43 cents per gallon.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Franchot have called on the General Assembly to implement a gas tax holiday.

“There is no reason why we cannot come together to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs of gas burdening Marylanders,” Hogan said in a tweet.

A 30-day gas tax holiday that ended in April cost the state $100 million, NBC Washington reported.

Virginia drivers will pay nearly 3 cents more per gallon. The tax is now 28 cents per gallon, the Department of Motor Vehicles says.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been pushing for a gas tax holiday in Virginia.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is about $4.84, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average price is below that, averaging $4.65 on Friday.

In Maryland, drivers are spending an average of $4.77 per gallon.

D.C. has the highest prices in the region — just under $5 per gallon.

