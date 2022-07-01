gas tax

Gas Taxes Increase in Maryland, Virginia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone driving in Maryland and Virginia starting July 1 can expect slightly higher gas prices.

The gas taxes in Maryland and Virginia went up as of Friday.

A gallon of regular gas costs about 7 cents more in Maryland because of a state law that ties the gas tax to inflation, Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

Maryland’s gas tax is nearly 43 cents per gallon.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Franchot have called on the General Assembly to implement a gas tax holiday.

“There is no reason why we cannot come together to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs of gas burdening Marylanders,” Hogan said in a tweet.

A 30-day gas tax holiday that ended in April cost the state $100 million, NBC Washington reported.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

13 hours ago

Reaction to Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Swearing In: The News4 Rundown

wheel theft 9 hours ago

Tow Truck Driver Documents Wheel Thefts

Virginia drivers will pay nearly 3 cents more per gallon. The tax is now 28 cents per gallon, the Department of Motor Vehicles says.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has been pushing for a gas tax holiday in Virginia.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is about $4.84, according to AAA.

Virginia’s average price is below that, averaging $4.65 on Friday.

In Maryland, drivers are spending an average of $4.77 per gallon.

D.C. has the highest prices in the region — just under $5 per gallon.

Here are the best ways to save money on gas.

How Much Would You Save Under a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

This article tagged under:

gas taxMarylandVirginiagas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us