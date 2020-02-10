Gang Member Given 32-Year Sentence for Crimes Including Two Murders

A member of the gang MS-13 was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison on Monday for his participation in the gang which involved two murders, two attempted murders and a kidnapping.

Carlos Alas Brizuela, 29, worked with other MS-13 members and associates to commit crimes including murders, attempted murders, extortion, robbery and drug trafficking, according to Brizuela’s plea agreement.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement will use all the tools at our disposal to arrest and prosecute gang members who prey on our neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur in a press release. “We will not rest until we dismantle this organization to make Maryland safer.”

MS-13, one of the largest street gangs in the United States, is a national and international gang composed primarily of individuals from El Salvador and other central American countries.

Branches operate throughout Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County and Montgomery County, Maryland. Brizuela was a member of the Fulton Locotes Salvatrucha clique of MS-13, according to the FBI’s investigation.

The investigators said one of the principal rules of MS-13 is that its members must attack and kill rivals, or “chavalas,” whenever possible.

Brizuela, known as “Truco” and “Stewie,” admitted to ordering the killings and violent attacks against rival gang members leaving them severely injured or paralyzed.

A total of 29 defendants have been charged in this case with participating in a racketeering conspiracy and other crimes related to their association with MS-13.